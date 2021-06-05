Xponance Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $52.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.