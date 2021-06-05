Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $11.67 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

