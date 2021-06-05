Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 675 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MSA opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.44.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

