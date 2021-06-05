Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 4,289 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 59.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

