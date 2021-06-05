MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Shares of MDB opened at $315.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

