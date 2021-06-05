Swiss National Bank Buys 5,400 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Appian were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Appian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Appian by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Appian by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Appian by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of APPN opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -181.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.