Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,924 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

