Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,828 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of OraSure Technologies worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 35.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 257,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR opened at $9.29 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.51 million, a PE ratio of -132.70 and a beta of -0.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

