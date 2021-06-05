Royce & Associates LP Has $1.11 Million Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently -10.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

