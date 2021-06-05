Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of Innoviva worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Innoviva by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.98 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

