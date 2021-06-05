Royce & Associates LP Purchases 118,332 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.06% of JMP Group worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of JMP stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. JMP Group LLC has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,358 shares of company stock worth $226,421. 58.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP).

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.