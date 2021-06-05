State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,806 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,474,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 586,544 shares of company stock valued at $60,370,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

