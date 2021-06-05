State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.