Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

