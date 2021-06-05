MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.83. MoSys shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 17,866,192 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.23.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

