State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 270 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Anaplan worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.