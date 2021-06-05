Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.16. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 87,130 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $237.56 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

