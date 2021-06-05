Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $91.58. Neogen shares last traded at $90.28, with a volume of 142,944 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Shares of Neogen are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 4th.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 783,790 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,460,000 after buying an additional 132,905 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,978,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

