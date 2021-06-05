goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $119.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.34.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

