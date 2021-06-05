Chi Tang Buys 1,082,253 Shares of Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang purchased 1,082,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,679.93 ($109,771.38).

Chi Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Chi Tang acquired 617,747 shares of Candy Club stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$91,426.56 ($65,304.68).

On Tuesday, May 11th, Chi Tang bought 1,100,000 shares of Candy Club stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$176,000.00 ($125,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business-to-business and business-to-customer candy distribution business in the United States. It offers sugar confectionery, chocolates, and gums. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

