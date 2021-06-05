Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFGP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

