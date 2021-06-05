Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,635,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,750,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LEGH opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

