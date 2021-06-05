Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of FormFactor worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FORM stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.