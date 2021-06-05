United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of United States Steel worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

