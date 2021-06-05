GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $224,000 in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Express during the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Express by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

EXPR opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 265.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

