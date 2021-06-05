Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Semtech worth $509,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

