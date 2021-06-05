Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $135,287,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.41.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

