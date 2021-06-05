Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

