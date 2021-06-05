6,616 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in ITT by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

