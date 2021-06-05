iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

