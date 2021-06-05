Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 6,561 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

