Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $654,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,285,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

RGA stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.