Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AGCO by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $136.22 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

