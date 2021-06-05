Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $184.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.41.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.