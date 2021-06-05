Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne FLIR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

