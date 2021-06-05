American International Group Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

