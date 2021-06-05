American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,174. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

