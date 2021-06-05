BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of DraftKings worth $513,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

DKNG stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,380,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

