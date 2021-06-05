Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

