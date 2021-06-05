AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 830.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,318 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AVROBIO worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AVROBIO by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

