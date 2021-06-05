Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

