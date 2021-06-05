Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,980 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Luxfer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $648.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.