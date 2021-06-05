Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,645,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,657,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,730,000.

NYSE WFG opened at $73.86 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

