Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,645,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,657,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,730,000.
NYSE WFG opened at $73.86 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43.
WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
