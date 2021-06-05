Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 265.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,218 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

