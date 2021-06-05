Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 32,712 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 302.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 88,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

