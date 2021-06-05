Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

