Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.98

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $342.98 and last traded at $342.79, with a volume of 15839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.17.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,443 shares of company stock valued at $26,084,381. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

