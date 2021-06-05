Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.98

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $342.98 and last traded at $342.79, with a volume of 15839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.17.
ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,443 shares of company stock valued at $26,084,381. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
