The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.