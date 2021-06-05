Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,215 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.