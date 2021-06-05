Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,285 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28.

